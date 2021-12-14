Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

