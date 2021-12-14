J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,097,000 after buying an additional 152,865 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

