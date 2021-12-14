EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) & CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Critical Review

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of EPR Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

EPR Properties has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EPR Properties and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 4 1 1 2.29 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

EPR Properties currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.17%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 182.74%. Given CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 7.25% 1.29% 0.55% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -12.01% 4.90% 1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EPR Properties and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $414.66 million 8.36 -$131.73 million $0.13 356.64 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $11.34 million 4.41 -$306.07 million ($1.55) -2.17

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. EPR Properties pays out 2,307.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out -12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

EPR Properties beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels. The Education segment comprises of investments in public charter schools. The company was founded by Peter C. Brown on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

