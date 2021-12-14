Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 153,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $209.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

