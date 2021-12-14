Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 10,964 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 35,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 406,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,572,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

