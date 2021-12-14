Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 11,944 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,064 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 88,908 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.4% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,832 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 17.4% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.77. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $91.01.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

