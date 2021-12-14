Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 25,738 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $298,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HZNP stock opened at $102.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.99. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,286,662 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HZNP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

