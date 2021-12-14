Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,032 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 321.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,933 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 226.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

