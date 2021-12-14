Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 20,823 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,888 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,823 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,274 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,819,000 after purchasing an additional 429,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,355,000 after purchasing an additional 271,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average is $74.44. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

