Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 105,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $534,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.