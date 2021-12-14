Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Crane were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,128,000 after buying an additional 280,241 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1,521.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after buying an additional 183,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 20.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,117,000 after purchasing an additional 164,840 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 120.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 271,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 148,320 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.