86,976 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 24.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 73.9% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $247.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

