$0.05 EPS Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.03. Vonage posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of VG stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -295.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.59. Vonage has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock worth $74,015,376 in the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 19.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vonage by 4.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 26,319 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Vonage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 176,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

