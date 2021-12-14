Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 329 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after acquiring an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,436,000 after acquiring an additional 243,328 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after acquiring an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,085,000 after acquiring an additional 85,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,932,000 after acquiring an additional 650,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $212.85 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.56 and a 1 year high of $214.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

