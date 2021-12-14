Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $434,024,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $310,847,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,673,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.17.

