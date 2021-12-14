OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 28 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,301 shares of company stock worth $25,798,974. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $480.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $525.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

