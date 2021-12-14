Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 300,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,446,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,353 shares of company stock valued at $32,850,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $204.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $205.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

