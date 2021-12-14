Simmons Bank Has $289,000 Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $658,000. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.5% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 151,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $1,758,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $398.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $384.79 and its 200 day moving average is $374.40.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

