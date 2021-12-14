Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 48.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

MDLZ stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $41,662,490.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,222,062 shares of company stock valued at $199,777,148. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

