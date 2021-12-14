DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 9,214 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Life Storage worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Life Storage by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,747,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,621,000 after purchasing an additional 338,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Life Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,356,000 after purchasing an additional 158,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI opened at $142.81 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.78.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,000 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

