Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 533 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 71.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $153.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

