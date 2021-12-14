OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 27,894 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,916 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,894 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,879,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,551,000 after acquiring an additional 81,880 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after buying an additional 1,570,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,657,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 656,776 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,432,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,971,000 after buying an additional 466,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Santander by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,664,000 after buying an additional 108,305 shares during the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.0563 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Several research firms have commented on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

