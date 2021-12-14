ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $219,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,197,460. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,053,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,878,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

