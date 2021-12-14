Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,527,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,790 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $47,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,092.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KN. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,156,870. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KN stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.