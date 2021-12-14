Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $43.19 Million Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994,391 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.68% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $43,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,143,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after buying an additional 117,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,209,000 after purchasing an additional 122,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 508,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCRX. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 35,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $440,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,100 shares of company stock worth $2,045,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.