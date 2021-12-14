CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $40,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CONMED by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,863,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CONMED by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,091,000 after purchasing an additional 31,793 shares during the period.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $136.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.56. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $103.70 and a 1-year high of $159.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $2,156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,802 shares of company stock worth $12,982,859. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

