Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 785 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 59.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $502.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

