Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,028 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIDI stock opened at 6.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.12. DiDi Global Inc. has a 12 month low of 5.82 and a 12 month high of 18.01.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

