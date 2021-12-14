Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 19,588 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,588 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Zynga were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 946,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 29,358 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $7,729,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zynga by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth $19,115,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZNGA. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.