Simmons Bank Grows Stock Position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 146.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank owned about 0.64% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFED. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 27.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $33.69.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 16.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

