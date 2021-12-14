Simmons Bank Acquires 67 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

NYSE:VMC opened at $203.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.61 and its 200 day moving average is $182.72. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $134.53 and a 12 month high of $210.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

