Simmons Bank Sells 171 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after buying an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after buying an additional 387,898 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 753,946 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,118 shares of company stock valued at $34,729,854 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.58. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

