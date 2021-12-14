Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $97.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.82. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

