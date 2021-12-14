Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,457 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Lumentum worth $71,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $99.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $97,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.24.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

