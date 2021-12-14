Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($95.15) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

RKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($81.93) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,870 ($104.00) to GBX 7,170 ($94.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,500 ($125.55) to GBX 8,900 ($117.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,546.25 ($99.73).

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,223 ($82.24) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,816 ($90.08). The company has a market capitalization of £44.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,957.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,049.70.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

