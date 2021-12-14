RWS (LON:RWS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

RWS (LON:RWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 810 ($10.70) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.91% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of RWS stock opened at GBX 596 ($7.88) on Tuesday. RWS has a one year low of GBX 513 ($6.78) and a one year high of GBX 838 ($11.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 620.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 612.15. The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47.
RWS Company Profile
