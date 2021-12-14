RWS (LON:RWS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

RWS (LON:RWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 810 ($10.70) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.91% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of RWS stock opened at GBX 596 ($7.88) on Tuesday. RWS has a one year low of GBX 513 ($6.78) and a one year high of GBX 838 ($11.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 620.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 612.15. The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47.

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

