Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $70,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1,923.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 15.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $293.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.15. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $190.64 and a twelve month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.77%.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $1,415,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KSU. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

