Financial Survey: Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kidoz and LiveVox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 1 0 3.00 LiveVox 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kidoz presently has a consensus price target of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 306.19%. LiveVox has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 122.69%. Given Kidoz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kidoz is more favorable than LiveVox.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Kidoz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of LiveVox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -2.13% -2.54% -2.10% LiveVox N/A -110.85% -32.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kidoz and LiveVox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $7.15 million 9.50 $100,000.00 $0.01 51.75 LiveVox N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Kidoz has higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox.

Summary

Kidoz beats LiveVox on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz, Inc. is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads. The company was founded on January 12, 1987 and is headquartered in The Valley, Anguilla.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. The company serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

