Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter worth $170,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter worth $224,000.

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $3,114,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,107,655.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

