Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,320 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ambev by 1,673.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 9.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

