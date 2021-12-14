Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 55.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.11. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

