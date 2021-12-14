Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 34,211 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,147,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,211 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $80,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 904,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,493,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,623,000 after acquiring an additional 97,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 582.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

HIG opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

