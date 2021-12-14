Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Macy’s by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.04. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,468 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

