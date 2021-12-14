Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Waste Management by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $164.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.68 and a 200 day moving average of $151.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

