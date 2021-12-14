Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIG opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

