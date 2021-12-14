TCW Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 58,604 Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,604 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $3,345,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,365,259 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMHC opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

