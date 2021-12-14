ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 1,336.4% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $25.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 295,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 180.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

