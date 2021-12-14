MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in November

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MDJH stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. MDJM has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MDJM by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDJM in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MDJM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

