Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BBSRF opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Bluestone Resources has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
