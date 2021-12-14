Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BBSRF opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Bluestone Resources has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

Get Bluestone Resources alerts:

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.