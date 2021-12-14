-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Humacyte.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUMA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

In other Humacyte news, Director Michael T. Constantino bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

